KeyCorp Raises NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $72.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,101 shares of company stock worth $1,421,996. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $3,536,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 57.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

