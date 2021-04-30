KeyCorp Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Shares of CVNA opened at $288.74 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Carvana by 167.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carvana by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 847,143 shares of company stock worth $235,180,048. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

