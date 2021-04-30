Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

