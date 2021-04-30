Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.27 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $3.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.32. 1,453,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,709. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

