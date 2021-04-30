Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 155,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $655.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

