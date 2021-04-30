Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

