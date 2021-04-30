Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

