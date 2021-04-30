Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

KGC stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

