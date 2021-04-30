Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Shares of KGX traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €84.88 ($99.86). 329,011 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.82.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

