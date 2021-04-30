KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

KREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

