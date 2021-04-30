Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.37 ($13.37).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €11.79 ($13.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.15.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

