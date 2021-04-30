KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

