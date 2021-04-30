Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

