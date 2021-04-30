Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRYS. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.