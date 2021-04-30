Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $60.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $63.96.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

