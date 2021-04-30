Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

KURA opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

