Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

