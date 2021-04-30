L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.
Shares of LHX opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.01.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.46.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
