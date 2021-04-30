L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

