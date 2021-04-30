Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price (up previously from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.14.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$42.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.80.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

