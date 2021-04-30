LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.40 on Monday. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.