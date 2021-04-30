Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

