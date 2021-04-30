Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,114. The company has a market cap of $904.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

