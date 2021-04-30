Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $590.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.52 and its 200-day moving average is $511.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.