Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $726.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $640.97 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

