Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $99.95, with a volume of 5228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

