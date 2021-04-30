Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Buy

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

