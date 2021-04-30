Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 34,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,953. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

