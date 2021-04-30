Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 302.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $171.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

