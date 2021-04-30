Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

