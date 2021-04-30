Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 116,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $2,404,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 280,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 135,305 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.