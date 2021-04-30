LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. 92,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $392.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

