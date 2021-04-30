LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 191,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,710. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

