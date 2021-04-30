LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 47,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,748. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

