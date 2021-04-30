LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.36. 3,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,778. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

