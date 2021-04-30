LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

HYG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 317,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,671,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

