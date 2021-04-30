LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. 498,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

