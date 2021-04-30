LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.