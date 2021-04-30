LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.30.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.48. 8,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a one year low of $193.27 and a one year high of $372.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.