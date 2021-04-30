Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Leonardo alerts:

FINMY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.