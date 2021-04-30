Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

LXE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$149.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.89.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

