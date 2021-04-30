LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys New Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA PZD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 11,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

