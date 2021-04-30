LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. 1,285,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,607,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.