LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LG Display by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in LG Display by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

