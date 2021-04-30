Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,525. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

