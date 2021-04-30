Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

About Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

