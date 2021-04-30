Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

