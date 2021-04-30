Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 768,888 shares.The stock last traded at $70.97 and had previously closed at $69.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.