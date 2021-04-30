Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

LECO opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

