Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 4.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 4,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 386,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $816.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,776,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

