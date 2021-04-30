Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 951,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:YVR opened at $2.60 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a negative net margin of 2,141.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.